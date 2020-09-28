More than a dozen car break-ins overnight in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More than a dozen vehicles were broken into overnight in Moosic, with 13 reports as of noon on Monday according to police. 

The male suspect broke into vehicles that were both unlocked and locked. 

The suspect stole mostly money, but Eyewitness News spoke to one victim who said they had a Samsung tablet stolen. 

Moosic police are looking at surveillance videos to get a better description of the male individual.

 The Police Chief is asking for residents who live on or near Park Street, Minooka Ave, Crippen Street and Orchard Street to check their vehicles and report anything suspicious. 

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have the latest update on later editions of Eyewitness News.

