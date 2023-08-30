HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schools across the region are welcoming back students to the classroom and one nonprofit in Luzerne County is making sure they have everything they need to start the school year off on the right foot.

Back-to-school season is in full swing which means pencils, highlighters, and backpacks are flying off the shelves but at a higher cost.

That’s why the United Way of Greater Hazleton is hosting its first backpack giveaway event for students and their families.

“One of the things that we saw was just the need is so great here. So we found that about 58 percent of households here in our community are at or below the poverty level,” said Gary Perna, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Hazleton.

“We went and said we can take a little of that strain off of them by doing this,” Perna continued

Perna says their goal is to break down hurdles for Hazleton area students who may not feel prepared to go back to class.

“If we make them feel confident and we can give them that little extra boost, that makes them want to go to school and that’s half the battle,” says Perna.

That confidence is something the non-profit hopes gives students motivation to become new leaders in the community.

In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s event, the United Way teamed up with small businesses and other organizations like the catholic social services and collected donations to pack the bags with school supplies.

“If you have multiple children, it could be outrageous with how much it costs. But you know, clothing, shoes, so being able to you know help in some way with the school supplies is amazing,” said Danielle Matarella the regional coordinator at Catholic Social Services.

Dozens of volunteers worked together packing more than 600 backpacks that are now ready to be handed out at the catholic social services building off south church street.

“People in the community, they all come together and you know for a great cause,” Matarella continued.

The backpack distribution event is taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in Hazleton.

Organizers tell 28/22 News they hope to make this an annual event.

