SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Scranton has 32 city employees quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, the mayor’s office announced in a release Wednesday.

Department COVID-19 Positive Quarantine Total Fire 14 6 20 Police 3 0 3 DPW 1 8 9 Other 0 0 0 Total 18 14 32 Data from the office of the mayor

The fire department is still operating normally and will adjust accordingly.

City employees who test positive or have been identified during the contact tracing

process are quarantining at home in accordance with CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

The city’s COVID Mitigation team continues to meet on a regular basis. This team includes leadership from departments across the city.