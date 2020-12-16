More than 30 Scranton city employees in quarantine

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Scranton has 32 city employees quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, the mayor’s office announced in a release Wednesday.

DepartmentCOVID-19 PositiveQuarantineTotal
Fire14620
Police303
DPW189
Other 000
Total181432
Data from the office of the mayor

The fire department is still operating normally and will adjust accordingly.

City employees who test positive or have been identified during the contact tracing
process are quarantining at home in accordance with CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

The city’s COVID Mitigation team continues to meet on a regular basis. This team includes leadership from departments across the city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos