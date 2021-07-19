More than 20 dogs surrendered to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is exceeding capacity as it took in dozens of dogs on Friday.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township took in 28 dogs of all ages. The no-kill animal shelter says they needed to step up to help these animals.

They came from a household out of county and they were looking for help. Griffin Pond describes it as “a situation that spiraled out of control”.

Conditions for each dog range, staff is still monitoring them for illnesses.

The shelter had to place the dogs in their community room to quarantine them from the other animals.

Two other shelters, Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas and Friends with Paws Pet Rescues, helped Griffin Pond.

Thirteen dogs remain at Griffin Pond Monday, and they are currently not adoptable.

This was an owner surrender situation, so no charges will be filed. In all, more than 40 dogs were rescued from the property.

