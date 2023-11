LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A power outage in Lackawanna County left over 100 people without power Monday night.

Details are limited at this time, however, the outage is impacting the Moosic area and roughly 163 residents.

There is no word at this time on what caused the outage, but it is expected to be repaired by 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.