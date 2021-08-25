More samples of West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are saying there have been five more mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus, in addition to the two positive samples from earlier this month.

Officials from Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection collected the samples at the intersection of Marion Street and Powell Avenue in Clarks Summit, May Street in Moosic, Spring Street in Moosic, the intersection of South Irving Avenue and East Locust Street in Scranton and the intersection of Palm Street and Crown Avenue in Scranton.

Residents in the community are advised to take precautions when outdoors. It’s important to note, no human cases of West Nile are reported in Lackawanna County.