More information arises surrounding victim found in Carbon County

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY ( WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New information arises in the case of two bodies dumped in Carbon County last month.

State police identified the second victim as 60-year-old Tian Jian Pan from Flushing, New York Friday morning. Eyewitness News has learned from the Department of Justice that Pan had a criminal history.

In 2016 Pan pleaded guilty to a multi-state federal indictment involving fraudulent activities regarding several bus companies.

Court documents say Pan was listed as the president, vice president and secretary of Universe Bus Inc. Documents say Pan made false statements on applications to Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Insurance Plan on behalf of Universe Bus Inc.

Pan also submitted documents to PennDOT to facilitate fraudulent transfer, tilting and registration of buses. Court papers also say Pan submitted documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Bureau of Motor Fuel Taxes that contained false, incomplete and fraudulent information.

Pan was one of 14 individuals charged. Court papers say all of these individuals knowingly and intentionally conspired with one another to devise a material scheme to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.

Pan was jailed on the federal charges and released after time served.

Eyewitness News has reached out to state police regarding the death investigation to see if they’re looking into a possible connection. We have not gotten comment back at this time.