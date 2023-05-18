KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more Thursday about the man arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old Kingston man.

Eyewitness News was first to report that 31-year-old Walter Zolner III was charged with the homicide of Ryan Padovani.

Eyewitness News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick was the only reporter there when Zolner was brought in to face homicide counts.

Zolner said nothing and just stared at Mehalshick as he was brought into Kingston Police Headquarters Thursday just after noon.

“Today, Mr. Zolner was arrested for one count of criminal homicide for the murder of Ryan Padovani,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Padovani’s body was found inside his home at 126 East Bennett Street on the evening of May 5.

Zolner lived on the other half of the double block at 124 East Bennett.

The coroner says Padovani died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Eyewitness News was the only news team there when police raided Zolner’s home on May 11.

They allegedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the house. A day later, Zolner was arrested at the Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre on drug charges. His car was parked outside the library.

Investigators say a search of his car provided evidence that helped lead to his arrest Thursday on homicide charges.

“In that vehicle, they located multiple firearms and over a thousand rounds of ammunition. In his possession was a journal which was later uncovered by police and searched. As a result of the search warrant where he made an admission to admitting the crime, we arrested him for today,” Sanguedolce stated.

Investigators say Zolner had planned to attack law enforcement.

“In light of the evidence that we found both in the journal other evidence, the firearms, and the ammunition we believe that this arrest actually was the end of the potential foiling of a plan that could have led to mass casualties,” Sanguedolce continued.

“We believe that there were thoughts he was going to do we believe on law enforcement emergency services that he was going to conduct a crime of violence on them,” Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik.

“On law enforcement?” Mehalshick asked.

“Yes,” Chief Kotchik replied.

Investigators believe that Zolner is dealing with mental issues and they say a video posted to social media illustrates his belief that he was possessed by the devil.

The I-Team tracked down that video and this is a portion of the clip which was posted on May 4, A day before the murder of Ryan Padovani.

“I know I made a mistake. I agreed to help formulate a godhead and now I have an ancient god. I can’t tell you his name possessing me. I’m in a bit of trouble. So if you see this, and you know anyone who can perform an exorcism, get in touch with me. I’d really appreciate it,” said Zolner.

Police say they don’t have a clear motive for the murder, only to say they don’t believe Padovani was targeted for any specific reason.

Zolner is locked up without bail at the Luzerne County Prison.

He’ll have a preliminary hearing in several weeks.