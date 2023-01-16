COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home, lying on the floor. Crews removed the man from the home and he was pronounced dead.

Chief Christopher Wagner says the investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire and the manner of death of the victim, who has yet to be identified.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Chief Wagner also notes that there is no public danger at this time.