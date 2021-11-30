More details released after arrest of Hazle Township carjacking suspect

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More details are coming out about what happened prior to the arrest of David Carls, the man accused of carjacking a woman in Hazle Township earlier this month.

Carls, 57, of Schuylkill County was arraigned Monday morning in Luzerne County and is facing charges related to the alleged robbery.

Police say Carls entered a woman’s vehicle with her inside at her place of employment in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Road in Hazle Township on November 16 around 6:00 a.m.

Court papers state Carls entered the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, attempting to restrain her. The victim told police she was able to escape and fell to the ground. She recalled Carls revving the engine and she told police she believed he was going to hit her with the car.

The victim was able to escape and hide behind a tree.

Pennsylvania State Police put out an alert for Carls back on November 16 saying he was wanted in connection to the carjacking and a fire in the Beech Mountain Lakes community in Butler Township.

Police did not immediately release information on ho or where Carls was picked up.