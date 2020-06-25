More details emerge in Edwardsville homicide investigation

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are learning more Thursday about why state troopers searched an apartment and a vehicle earlier this week in Edwardsville, Luzerne County.

Investigators say it’s part of the John Robert Evans homicide investigation. The 29-year-old Evans was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in a parking lot of the Hill Top Apartments on June 6th. Another man was wounded.

Pictured is a portion of the search warrant served at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville. It reveals the discovery multiple ID cards and a credit card embossing machine.

Eyewitness News has obtained search warrant affidavits. They shed light on why troopers were back at the crime scene on Tuesday of this week.

