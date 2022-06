MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Moosic Borough Police Department are currently looking for 17 year old Aylah Decker.

According to police Decker was last seen by her family just before 11 PM on June 3.

Aylah was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Aylah’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 570-342-9111.