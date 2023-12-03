MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police launched an investigation after a reported armed robbery in Moosic.

The Moosic Borough Police Department said in a Facebook post they were called to the parking lot of the Amber Indian Restaurant at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday for a reported armed robbery.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a man driving a newer model Mazda SUV.

The suspect allegedly showed a gun and fled with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

Courtesy of the Moosic Borough Police Department

Courtesy of the Moosic Borough Police Department

Courtesy of the Moosic Borough Police Department

Courtesy of the Moosic Borough Police Department

Police are looking for help to identify the alleged man or the vehicle in photos provided by the department.

Authorities believe the suspect spent about two hours in the area of the restaurant before the robbery.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.