Moosic police arrest suspect in stolen plow truck investigation

MOOSIC LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a suspect who officials say stole a pretty big tool used for snow removal.

According to Moosic Borough Police Department, a suspect had stolen a white Chevy plow truck Saturday from the Sunoco gas station on Davis Street and Stafford Avenue in Moosic.

Moosic Borough Police Department

Moosic police stated the plow truck belongs to Eddie Portanova Snow Removal. information is limited at this time. Moosic police confirm they made an arrest and recovered the stolen plow truck.