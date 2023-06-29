LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Peachfest is starting Thursday and will be going until Sunday, July 2 at Montage Mountain. The Moosic Borough Police Department would like to advise anyone traveling in the area of potential traffic delays.

Anyone traveling on Davis Street and Montage Mountain Road should be cautious of slow-moving or stopping traffic.

The heaviest amount of traffic will be between 5 a.m. and 12 a.m. on Thursday, June 29th as the campers arrive for the festival.

Most people going to the festival will be arriving Thursday so traffic should be moderate throughout the rest of the weekend.

The Moosic Borough Police Department also asks everyone driving through the area to be aware of pedestrians throughout the weekend.