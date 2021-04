EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sweden’s annual migration of moose has begun.

And like last year, Swedish TV, SVT, has set up 29 cameras to record the more than 400-mile trek the animals have made for thousands of years.

You are looking at last year’s journey. There are roughly about 400,000 moose in Sweden.

Here’s a website where you can monitor the moose migration live.