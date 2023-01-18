MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Montrose is a total loss after flames ripped through it early Wednesday morning.

Crews from Susquehanna and Wyoming counties were called to the area of Grow Avenue and Post Streets around 4:00 a.m. for a fire that engulfed a home. Nearly a dozen fire companies responded to the blaze.

Crews remained on scene monitoring propane tanks that continued to kindle flames on the outside of the residence.

Officials say the fire spread to two other homes causing minor damage and totaled two vehicles parked outside the initial residence.

The Red Cross is assisting three people who are displaced. The other two homes had minor damage but crews cleared residents to return inside. No one was inured in the fire.

A state police fire marshal will investigate what caused the flames.