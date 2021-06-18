Montrose Area Kiwanis Club to host Father’s Day car and truck show

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Do you have a classic car, truck or just want to show off your vehicle? The Montrose Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a car and truck show on Sunday, Father’s day.

It will be held at the Elk Lake School District. It’s free for spectators to take a glance at more than one-hundred different vehicles that will be on display. This is the club’s first show, and they hope to raise money coming off a tough year.

“We were discussing ways to raise money for the community which is what Kiwanis does. The thing was brought up about a possible car show. Well, in the 47 years we’ve been in existence we’ve never tried one,” said Tom Kerr with the Montrose Area Kiwanis Club

If you would like to check out some of the hot rods, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Registration ends at noon when the judging starts. There will be food trucks, basket raffles and more.