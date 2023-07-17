MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 27 years ago Monday, a small community in Lycoming County was forever changed after 21 lives were tragically lost.

21 roses lay surrounding the newly renovated TWA Flight 800 Memorial in remembrance of the 21 lives lost from Montoursville Area High School that day. The small community slows down on this date each year.

28/22 News takes a look back to 1996 when Flight 800 crashed, and brings you to present day, where the community is still remembering those lives that were lost.

On July 17, 1996, 16 Montoursville Area High School students in the school’s French Club and five adult chaperones were on their way to Paris, France. Just minutes after Flight 800 left JFK airport, it crashed carrying 230 people.

“We received a report of a 747 exploding in the air, about 10 miles south of Moritzers inland. We confirmed that with the New York City air traffic controllers who had lost it off of radar, TWA Flight 800 leaving Kennedy for Paris, France,” said a navy official.

230 lives were lost that day, but thousands were altered.

“My cousin died in the plane crash,” said Jill Stiger, before confirming that her cousin was one of the students in the French club.

When asked about his connection to the tragedy, Matt Aikley replied “My sister was one of the ones that was killed.”

Witnesses in the area of the crash said they saw an explosion in the night sky, followed by a shower of flaming debris.

On Monday, the community is quiet as they remember the lives lost.

A newly renovated memorial stands in place near Montoursville Area School District. While those 21 individuals are gone, they are certainly never forgotten by their community.

Those renovations were recently completed after over a year of work. The community holds this tragedy close to their hearts. The mayor did not provide a comment on camera out of respect for the families but told 28/22 News that the memorial speaks for itself.