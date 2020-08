MAHONING TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Three weeks ago, the Gate House near Danville recently got a goldendoodle to be a therapy dog.

The pup, Zoey, will help the homeless that they serve. Annually the house helps more than 100 homeless people.

Zoey is going through obedience training now, won’t be ready to train as a therapy dog until at least 1-year-old.

