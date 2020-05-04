Montour County Courthouse to reopen May 11th

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Montour County Courthouse and other county facilities are expected to reopen to the public on a limited basis starting May 11th according to a release sent out Monday by county officials.

The ‘soft opening’ will allow business to be conducted by appointment only. Additionally, only one visitor at a time will be permitted into any office in the facility.

All visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks when in a county building. Visitors will also have their temperature taken using a ‘no touch’ thermometer and are urged to take their own temperature before visiting. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted entry.

County employees will also be required to masks. The prison is the only county facility that will remain closed to the public.

“Commissioner Chairman Kenneth Holdren said protocol for the “soft reopening” was finalized with other elected officials and department heads in anticipation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Friday that Montour County would be among 24 counties moved to “yellow” status easing pandemic-related restrictions effective May 8.”

The County is preparing for the reopening by placing shields and sanitizers on counters. Additionally a sanitizing station has been placed in the vestibule of the courthouse. Safe distancing practices of six feet will continue. The courthouse will be sanitized throughout the day.

A drop box system will remain in place for those not wanting to enter the courthouse.

“The new measures will remain in effect through the end of May and be revisited at that time, barring Gov. Wolfe moving Montour, to a “green” status and removing all restrictions,” Holdren said.

The County will continue to conduct public meetings electronically. Information on electronic access to meetings can be found on the County website: www.montourco.org.

Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A directory of office numbers can be found below:

Assessment/Tax Claim – 570-271-3006

Children and Youth Services – 570-271-3050

District Attorney – 570-271-3069

Elections– 570-271-3000

Emergency Management – 570-271-3045

Human Services – 570-271-3028

Magisterial District Judge – 570-271-3022

Planning/Zoning – 570-271-3029

Prison – 570-271-3038

Probation – 570-271-3030

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts – 570-271-3010

Register and Recorder – 570-271-3012

Sheriff – 570-271-3020

Treasurer – 570-271-3016

Veterans Affairs – 570-271-3061

Victim Witness – 570-271-3070

Voter Registration – 570-271-3002

A phone directory can also be found on the County website.