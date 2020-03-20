Montour County Courthouse closed to public to avoid COVID-19 spread

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Montour County Courthouse is closed to the public until further notice. Documents can be dropped off in the vestibule, mail deliveries will still be accepted and courts will remain open for essential services.

The Montour County Food Bank will still be on Thursday the 26th from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone picking up food will not have to enter the Human Services building and can stay in their vehicles. Food will be given at the rear of the building. You can register by calling 570-271-3028.

County offices will still be active but are asking that people contact them by phone. Below is a directory provided by the county.