Montour County coroner investigates death of man found in Geisinger bathroom

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Montour County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News a man was found dead in a Geisinger bathroom on November 24th.

According to the Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, 70-year-old James Rowland of Mount Carmel was pronounced dead around 6:00 a.m. November 24th in a Geisinger emergency department bathroom.

Lynn stated the investigation revealed Rowland arrived at Geisinger, staff placed him in a wheelchair with oxygen and sent him to the waiting room. Lynn says Rowland then wheeled himself to the bathroom and “collapsed.”

Lynn claims after investigating the surveillance recordings, Rowland was found 12 hours in the bathroom after his death.

According to Lynn, he believes the wait and overcrowding at the Geisinger ER were due to the latest COVID surge, which may have aided in Rowland’s death.

At this time results from a November 25 autopsy are still pending.