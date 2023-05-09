SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to put away the ski poles and snowboards and pull out the boogie boards as Montage Mountain plans to open its waterpark during Memorial Day weekend for the upcoming season.

Montage Mountain will host opening weekend for the 2023 Summer Season is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day) from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Prices for admission are as follows:

Season Membership – $89 per person, $79 per person if you have four or more people in your party. Season passholders also get 10% off all food inside the waterpark 10% Off Guest Admission Purchases 20% Off Cabana Rentals Free Admission to Adult Night Events Free Admission to Kids’ Swim Night Events

Daily Admission – $29.99 for those four feet in height or taller, $24.99 for those under four feet tall.

Kids ages 2 and under are free to enter and do not need to purchase a waterpark admission ticket.

There will be food and drinks available to buy inside the waterpark featuring pizza, burgers, fries and ice cream.

Montage Mountain’s Waterpark is host to special events throughout the summer as well including, Adult Night, Wet ‘n’ Wild Wednesdays, and Kids’ Swim Night.

For more information about the Montage Mountain Waterpark visit their website.