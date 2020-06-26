Live Now
Montage Mountain Waterpark opens for summer

News
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Montage Mountain Water Park is open for the season.

The lazy river, wave pool, water slides and more are all open to the public. 

The park has implemented safety measures like social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitizer, and temperature checks before parking your vehicle. 

Thousands are expected to cool down over opening weekend. Reporter Cody Butler met up with a spokesperson from Montage and pool goers who were there to cool off. He’ll have the full story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm. 

