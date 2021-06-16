Montage Mountain waterpark open for daily operations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Montage Mountain waterpark is now open for daily operations. 

The hours of the park are 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily and the Montage staff tells Eyewitness News it’s great to see everyone’s smiling faces.

They also talk about the need to always hire but they haven’t suffered a staff shortage like other local businesses.

The staff also says they are taking precaution regarding COVID-19 and why guests should feel safe at the park.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy talks more with guest who are excited to be back at Montage Mountain.

