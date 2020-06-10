Montage Mountain prepares to reopen for the summer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A popular spot for fun in the sun in Lackawanna County plans to open for the summer. Montage Mountain is preparing for the season even as Live Nation cancels concerts.

Soon, water will be flowing through the lazy river, wave pool and water slides at Montage Mountain. Employees have been preparing for the past two weeks.

“Cleaning pools, painting pools, getting slides ready, we’re looking to fill the lazy river and the wave pool by this week,” said Jeff Slivinski, director of marketing for Montage Mountain.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Slivinski says for the past couple months it’s been a learning curve for the Montage team as they try and get back to some kind of normalcy.

“The potential for opening very soon is a great thing for the community and get some folks something to look forward to this summer,” he said.

Once the water park opens, Slivinski says they will follow CDC guidelines and state mandates by following a checklist and making sure people are at least six feet apart.

“We are not going to require you to wear a mask but it will be suggested, especially in high traffic areas, in lines and at guest services,” said Slivinksi.

Just down the mountain at “The Pavilion at Montage Mountain” concerts, festivals and camps through Live Nation have either been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Live Nation says, “As things continue to evolve, we’re monitoring the situation closely. We don’t have any specific details to share just yet…”

For fans who purchased tickets, they can either receive a refund or credit of 150% for canceled shows. Montage Mountain plans to open in the coming weeks. Click here for more info.