SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event that takes sledding to the next level switched venues and made its way to a ski lodge in Lackawanna County.

More than just skis shredded the powder at Montage Mountain as the resort hosted “Preston and Steve’s Annual Cardboard Classic” for the first time, bringing out thousands of new and old faces.

“Been here every year for the last decade. So yes, make a sled every year. Better to participate than to sit on the sidelines,” said Blair Alegant of Philadelphia.

“You see the creativity of all of the people going down, and we just have about a zillion beers and you watch them go down and it’s just a good time,” stated Mark Rossi of Delaware.

The homemade sleds were first judged off of speed, or the lack of it.

But the design category was the biggest attraction and participants went above and beyond.

“We love it, we love doing it. I got a great team, great builders, a great painter. It’s just a lot of fun,” added Steven Case of Doylestown.

“It took us about 2 weeks, working on it all night but I had a good crew to help me get it together,” explained Mark Waskovich of Hazleton.

The time and effort put into the cardboard creations were seen as they faced the snow-covered slopes.

Although a lot of people are here to see the designs and the competition, other people are here to see one of the biggest parts of the classic. the crashes and the burns.

“Well, it’s nice to see people wipe out. You know, I don’t like to see anyone get hurt but when they wipe out, it’s quite fun,” said Kyle Carrick of Delaware.

“It’s the entertainment of the day, unfortunately. But their creations are fantastic,” said Kayla Sandy of New Jersey.

The favorite fail was also a category, and fans were there to help judge.

“We came here, we’re ready to ‘boo’, and not a lot of people are booing so we tried to tone it down a little bit,” continued Kevin Speer of Delaware.

Most importantly, spectators and competitors came to have a good time.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere. It’s like Mardi Gras with cardboard,” said Steven Case of Doylestown.

The fun will continue at Montage Mountain Friday night with live music and Saturday there with a pond skimming event that will kick off at 11:00 a.m., and more live music.

It all wraps up Saturday night with fireworks on the mountain.