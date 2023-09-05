SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the first of September breaking 90 degrees Montage Mountain announced a ‘Bonus Adult Night.’

Every weekend since the summer season began, Montage Mountain has hosted ‘Adult Nights’ with music, fun, and alcoholic beverages.

Last weekend was supposed to be the final weekend, but because of temperatures breaking 90+ degrees, Montage Mountain said they will host a ‘Bonus Adult Night.’

It will take place at Montage Mountain Waterpark on September 6 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and tickets are $20.00.

Montage Mountain notes you must be 21 or older to enter and have proof of ID. Once you enter the park drinks and food are available for purchase.

For more information regarding the ‘Bonus Adult Night’ check out their Facebook page.