SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Montage Mountain’s Brewfest is back and this year Eyewitness News got a VIP look.

The event’s VIP experience session was held this afternoon and featured more than ten exclusive beers.

Over 50 breweries participated in Brewfest as well as three local distilleries that brought whiskey and spirits.

And with more than 120 beers to sample, the crowd had plenty to pick from.

“It brings a lot of us together, we were just having a bunch of conversations with a bunch of random people just talking about the beers and everything, and its been fun,” said Megan McDonald from Carbondale.

“We all like drinking beer, especially now more than ever, there is just so many different beers. It’s great to come out and be able to sample them all in one shot and give things a little taste,” added Tyler Crawford the Director of Resort Relations.

The event includes live music, food, and more than 30 vendors. It’s happening until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night at Montage Mountain in Scranton.