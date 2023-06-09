MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— If you have a good aim this is for you.

Archery Fest is happening all weekend long at Montage Mountain in Scranton.

The festival features different vendors and a competition that stretches across montage mountain’s ski slopes.

The event aims to bring the archery community to enjoy a weekend full of target shooting.

“So we have four different courses. so whether you’re a beginner or expert shooter doesn’t matter there’s a course here that you can go shoot. We have a lot of bull hunters we have guys that are just normally competition shooters but they’re here cause the shots are a little more difficult,” explained Greg Gondella the co-owner of High Tines Archery and Outdoors.

There is no charge to go and check out the vendors and for those interested in registering for the competitive portion of the festival the courses and pricing is listed below.

Courses

Course 1 – Mainline Presented by Real Wild 3D Targets (beginner): 20 targets from 10 yards to 35 yards.

Course 2 – Penns Woods Presented by Real Wild 3D Targets(medium) 20Targets from 15 yards to 50 yards.

Course 3 – The Glades Presented by Delta McKenzie Targets (intermediate): 25 targets from 10 yards to 70 yards.

Course 4 – Cannonball Presented by Kirsch Outdoor 3D Targets (expert): 25 targets from 20 yards to 120 yards

Ticket Pricing