WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Monster Jam is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena in May.

Mohegan Sun Arena says Monster Jam is returning to Wilkes-Barre for a weekend full of “unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports” fun.

From May 5 until May 7 Monster Jam will have 12,000-pound trucks showing off their speed and skill through the dirt.

This year’s Monster Jam will include activities such as the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring, temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops. You can get close up to the trucks, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures.

Officials said they encourage fans to get their seats early approximately an hour before it starts during that time there will be previews driver interviews, opening ceremonies, and a power rush truck introduction.

Tickets went on sale on January 24 on Ticketmaster, however, there are spots still up for grabs. Also, group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.

Officials note tailgating is not allowed in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot.

Below you can find important notes to keep in mind if you’re heading to the arena for Monster Jam:

Dates:

Friday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. until noon

Sunday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Parking:

General Parking is $10

Reserved Parking is $20

Truck/driver lineup:

Grave Digger driven by Weston Anderson

Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght

driven by Bernard Lyght El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro

Zombie driven by Chad Tingler

Scooby Doo driven by Linsey Read

Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner

Earthshaker driven by Hunter Souza

Stone Crusher driven by Frank Krmel

For more information visit Mohegan Sun Arena’s website.