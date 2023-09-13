WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The roar is coming back to the area as some of the world`s most popular monster trucks and drivers roll into Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, for the Monster Jam Championship Series East, from February 9 to February 11, 2024.

Experience “big-time family fun” at Monster Jam, an unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience as it returns to Wilkes Barre Township for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 11.

At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks plan to tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill.

Superfans of Monster Jam can sign up on the website to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer, which gets them exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets beginning Wednesday, September 13 to get the best seats available before general tickets go on sale to the public next week on Tuesday, September 19.

The event begins with a show at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9. There are two events scheduled for Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Monster Jam Pit Parties will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11, but a Pit Pass is required to enter the party.

Fans can come and see the “Monster Trucks” up close, meet their favorite drivers, get autographs, and take pictures.

The Pit Party activities include the “Sand Box” play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

Specifically engineered, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions.

The Arena Series West Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.

The first female series champion, Krysten Anderson in the well-known, Grave Digger, aims to bring home another championship trophy, while 2021 Rising Star Award Winner, Armando Castro will try and snag the win while he grabs the bull by the horns driving El Toro Loco and 2023 Arena Racer of the Year, Coty Saucier hopes to scorch the competition while driving Dragon.

The Arena Championship Series East features eight skilled athletes racing for the championship while putting on a show for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets and Pit Party Passes are available online at Ticketmaster or in person at the NBT Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information on the Monster Jam Championship in Wilkes-Barre visit their website to learn more.