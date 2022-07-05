HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a release from the Diocese of Scranton Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit was placed on administrative leave and blocked from practicing the ministry after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News his office received a complaint regarding Monsignor Delaney.

The release says that in 2002 the monsignor, who was a Pastor of Saint Gabriel Church in Hazleton is being investigated for an alleged sexually assaulted of a 31-year-old man.

Officials stated the victim came forward in Mach of 2022, at which time the diocese immediately notified police and began their own investigation.

The diocese says they found the allegations to be credible due to, “an imbalance of power and vulnerability that existed between Monsignor Delaney and the reporting individual, given cognitive impairment that the individual acknowledges, displays and has been documented and shared with the Diocese of Scranton.”

The release also detailed that between 2007 and 2009 Monsignor Delaney was previously accused of sexual misconduct but after a period of ‘rehabilitation” he was allowed to return to the ministry.

The detective division is investigating further into the complaint. No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone who might have relevant information regarding this allegation or any allegation of sexual abuse is encouraged to immediately report the matter to law enforcement.