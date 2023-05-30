MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Wyoming County sends one to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called just after 4:00 p.m. to a crash on Route 309 in Monroe Township where a truck crashed into another car, according to officials on scene.

The roadway was closed for some time and Tunkhannock Pennsylvania State Police tells Eyewitness News the road has since been reopened.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.