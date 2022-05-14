STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Those involved with the Monroe Farmers Market were glad the rain held off in the Poconos this morning.

The market celebrated its opening last week in the pouring rain, so many people made their first trip out this weekend.

Through the fall, Courthouse Square in downtown Stroudsburg will be closed off Saturday mornings as vendors set up their items for sale.







The farmers market consists of anything from plants to homemade dog treats, and even fresh fruit.

Liz Balchin, President of the Monroe Farmers Market spoke about what the farmers market means to her.

“What I love about it is the people. I love talking to people every week. The vendors, seeing the customers come by. Meeting their kids, watching them grow up.”

The farmers market celebrates its 43rd year open, you can stop by on Saturdays from 8 am to noon.