Monroe County workers push to finish ballot count

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monroe County poll workers started counting ballot Wednesday around 10am.

33,100 mail-in and absentee ballots have been received and 39,110 ballots were sent out. Officials do not expect much more to come in.

The remaining 6,000 ballots could have been cast in person. County workers are half way through the counting with more than 16,000 completed. They expect to finish counting tomorrow, workers will go home at close of business.

