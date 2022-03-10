Monroe County woman aims to help orphans in Ukraine

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from the Poconos has been organizing efforts for years to help some of the most vulnerable Ukrainians. With the recent turmoil, her efforts have intensified.

“I started out at the baby house north of Kyiv, which is the one that we just managed to organize an evacuation for yesterday. By the grace of God we got the babies out they were surrounded by the Russians,” said Sandie Flannery of the Orphan Outreach Ministry.

Sandie has slept very little since the invasion in Ukraine. She is heavily involved with at least five places that help those with special needs.

“Non-stop communication, first of all, I started to reach out to my friends, when I heard there was a war. Telling them to get out,” said Flannery.

Every need I see and then just this past year we reached out to an adult boarding house, which is all handicapped men, that aged out of the orphan process, so there’s over three hundred fifty men.

Sandie has visited the war-torn country more than fifteen times, always looking for different ways to help.

“We bought a blood analysis machine. We paid for TVs so every child had some stimulation in their room. We paid another group to paint murals on the wall. We help paid to purchase a house so that four adults, who had been raised in the orphanage their entire life were able to move into this house,” said Flannery.

The list is endless. Sandy with the help of her church has started to collect items that she hopes to get to those in need.

“There’s a big need for just cough medicine, allergy medicines, over-the-counter pain killers, antibiotic lotions, that I thought that anybody can buy one get one free and give us the free one. And baby formula too, because they need that,” said Flannery.

She last visited in august, had plans to visit in January but didn’t go.

“And now I regret that I didn’t go, because it may be the last time that I see these children, and held them in my arms and my friends,” said Flannery.

Items can be dropped off at our lady queen of peace church in Brodheadsville.