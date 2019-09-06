Monroe County: Why Do We Live Here? Theme of Summit

East Stroudsburg, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the 7th year in a row local leaders and the business community came together in the Pocono’s to discuss the future.

The theme of this year’s Economic Summit was “Monroe County: Why do we live here?” The idea is to get the business community and leaders together to attract new businesses and residents to the area. Over 300 people attended today’s summit and breakfast.

“All of what we’re doing is growing Monroe County into not just a destination for vacations but it’s also a destination to live, work and play,” said Marcia Welsh, President East Stroudsburg University

The keynote address was by Ashley Putnam, director of the Economic Growth and Mobility Project (EGMP), promoting equal access to economic opportunity.