GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer fairs are always packed with diverse activities and attractions.

A week-long fair in Monroe County goes beyond cotton candy and carnival rides.

Thrilling rides, carnival bites, and endless entertainment line more than 90-plus acres of the West End fairgrounds for seven whole days.

Live music from singers like Chris Eckert, dancing, and cheerleading performances on stage even barns full of livestock.

“They’re not only our neighbors or friends, but we are one big family here,” said Mindy Seese from Reeders.

Sunday kicked off the first day of the week-long fair that runs through Saturday, August 26.

Some of the fair’s staples include turkey bbq, fresh corn on the cob, and elephant ears which are fried raised sweet dough.

“Everybody brings their family around here and seems to be living in the moment and everyone seems to be having a good time and enjoying their life,” says Tanner Bolands from East Stroudsburg.

The atmosphere, despite more than 100,000 people expected to attend feels like more.

“Homey, welcoming, and happy thoughts all the way around,” added Bolands.

On Monday rides will be free from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday you can catch a demolition derby and a performance from Whey Jennings, Waylon Jennings’s grandson will take place on Tuesday.

“It’s such a small little hometown. A lot of families friends and all the stands benefit things within our communities the different churches and different schools so it’s really cool to build that community bond for everyone,” explained Kayla Schatz from Brodheadsville.

Also new at the West End Fair this year, an event for families with children who have disabilities.

Tuesday will mark their first ever “sensory” morning where they will lower the volume and lights on rides and games so children can still take part in the fun.