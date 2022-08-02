SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new $2 transportation service is now being offered in the Poconos.

The Monroe County Transit Authority kicked off its PonyPlus service this week. The door-to-door transit is similar to other rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, but will only cost you two bucks per person.

Riders can book a trip on the PonyPlus app, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Transit Authority Officials tell Eyewitness News, that this option will help people get around without busting their budget due to inflation.

“The goal is that we come to pick you up within about fifteen minutes, bring you to your location, and you get charged two dollars, which is a much better price than other taxi companies or Uber or Lyft or things like that,” stated Rich Schlameuss, Assistant Executive Director, Monroe County Transit Authority.

The transit service is available in the Pocono Summit Area and also in Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg, and Stroudsburg Borough.