Monroe County tornado warning expires, heavy rain still expected

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A tornado warning in Monroe County sounded off Tuesday morning. Two seperate alerts were sent out to cell phones in the area.

The alert warned people to shelter-in-place and to find a basement or room with no windows.

“I saw the tornado warning on my phone and it’s crazy. I didn’t even know there was tornadoes around here so I’m just trying to stay safe. Stay inside. Stay inside. I think my house will protect me,” said Matt Gallagher from East Stroudsburg. 

The Monroe County area received heavy rainfall overnight and into Tuesday morning. Just as the tornado warning was set to expire, the rain lifted some but the sky grew darker and the wind picked up. But rain is expected to get worse throughout the day Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is still in affect for those in Monroe county who live near creeks, streams or poor drainage. 

The tornado warning expired just before 10:30 a.m.

