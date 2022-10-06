MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County announced that it will implement the Overdose Fatality Review Program (OFR) to review fatal drug overdoses.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the OFR is designed to study the life of a drug addict leading up to their fatal overdose.

The program will determine the opportune moments in an addict’s life to intervene in hopes to prevent future overdoses, say officials.

The OFR will meet bi-monthly to compile a list of community resources to help addicts as well as find and fix gaps in the system, according to the DA’s office.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and other local community and government organizations will provide resources and support.

Anyone interested in participating with OFR should email program coordinator Detective Kim Lippincott at klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.