STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger.

Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more.

The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to lend a helping hand.





“It’s just amazing how we come together as a community and we feed the local food pantries. We usually raise $10,000 every September to give to our local food pantries here in Monroe County,” said Rebecca Courtright, a customer service manager at the Stroudsburg ShopRite.

The event is part of ShopRite’s “Partners in Caring,” a hunger-fighting initiative that supports more than 2,200 charities.

Customers at the supermarket are asked to donate a dollar or more, money that goes to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help local pantries.

“A dollar goes a long way, so I think it’s a warm feeling for us to bag and for them to know where the dollar is going or whatever donation they decide to contribute to,” explained Ana Price from the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.

Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer with Monroe County Habitat for Humanity participated in the event. She says organizations working as one makes a stronger community.

“We see people needing more help. We get calls every day for people needing help with home repairs because dollars aren’t being stretched as far as they used to be. People have less disposable incomes, so we’re definitely all in this together,” said Dr. Kemmerer, the executive director of Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.

Filling up grocery bags, all with the same end goal.





“That’s what it’s all about. Helping each other and getting through the tough times, and the good times,” Price told Eyewitness News.

The hunger-fighting initiative runs all month long and ends with a spaghetti dinner to celebrate the community’s hard work.