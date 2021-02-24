Monroe County shooting victim dies in hospital, shooter in custody

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pocono Township Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night at Swiftwater Luxury Apartments. The department released that the victim has died.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim 38-year-old Prince Brown from Tobyhanna. He had been shot twice. Brown was taken to St. Lukes Medical Center in Bartonsville where he later died.

During the investigation, officers determined the victim had a verbal altercation with Jamaine Wilkins, 49, which escalated to the shooting.

Wilkins was taken into custody and is being charged with homicide.