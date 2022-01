STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Sunday night storm continued to make its way through the Poconos Monday morning, now residents are working to clean up the mess.

In Stroudsburg, people can be seen shoveling the sidewalks around their homes just off West Main Street.





Overnight the Poconos saw a few inches of snow… along with a wintry mix this morning.. Leaving wet, heavy snow on the roads.

PennDOT trucks have been out all of Monday morning, clearing and treating the roads.