CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him.

PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed $500. The victim, after realizing he was not required for jury duty in another county, hung up and notified the police.

According to troopers, the victim did not lose his money from this interaction.

Fern Police PSP issued a reminder that law enforcement will never request money over the phone. If they need to ask for money, they will do so in person.