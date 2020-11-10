Monroe County man sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing child pornography

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 42-year-old Jonathan Brownlee from Long Pond will be spending 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography. He was sentenced on November 5, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Brownlee previously pleaded guilty

to using cell phones and laptop computers to access images and videos of child pornography after committing the offense between August 2017 and April 2018 in Monroe County. He was previously convicted of receiving and distributing child pornography in 2012.