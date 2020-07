LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jonathan Brownlee, 42, of Long Pond, admitted in a federal court that he possessed and accessed images of child pornography between August 2017 and April 2018.

Prosecutors say Brownlee possessed the child porn while on supervised release for a previous child pornography conviction.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed. Sentencing will be

scheduled at a later date. He’s facing up to 20 years behind bars.