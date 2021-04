EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Monroe County man was indicted on robbery charges after a bank robbery in September 2019, United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Terrance Tyson, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, after authorities accused him of committing a robbery at NBT Bank in East Stroudsburg. Court papers say Tyson stole approximately $5,200.

Tyson faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.